New York Mets

SNY.tv
68889774_thumbnail

Why Mets owner Steve Cohen has no plans to log off Twitter: 'I think people like it'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 39m

During Friday's introductory news conference for newly hired GM Billy Eppler, Mets owner Steve Cohen was asked about his Twitter activity and what fans can expect from him this season.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

CBS New York
68890541_thumbnail

New Mets General Manager Billy Eppler Says He Feels An ‘Awesome Responsibility’ To Fanbase

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 9m

Eppler is known for landing big-name free agents, and he'll have a long leash with the Mets.

Defector
68890521_thumbnail

The Mets Finally Filled The Least Desirable Position In Baseball

by: David Roth Defector 10m

After an excruciatingly protracted, excruciatingly public search in which the team failed to entice first boldface executive names and then an entire tier of mostly anonymous Ivy-pedigreed Assistant GM types from around baseball to so much as interview for the team’s open President of Baseball...

SNY.tv
68890327_thumbnail

Steve Cohen talks GM Billy Eppler, due diligence on the hire, and plans to stay on Twitter | Mets News Conference

by: @snytv SNY.tv 16m

Mets owner Steve Cohen discusses new GM Billy Eppler, his process for vetting, his first year owning the team, and being active on Twitter.

Sports Illustrated
68889504_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard Says 'Uncertainty' With Mets Helped Lead Him to Angels

by: Dan Lyons Sports Illustrated 45m

Syndergaard was asked how the Mets' unfilled jobs impacted his choice to go to the Angels.

WFAN
68889471_thumbnail

Uncle Stevie’s Quotebook: Cohen on Baez, Thor, Twitter, more

by: Moose &amp; Maggie Radio.com: WFAN 47m

Steve Cohen joined Moose &amp; Maggie on Friday for his first appearance on WFAN since buying the Mets last year - and as usual, he had a lot of great quotes we couldn’t leave hanging!

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
USA Today
68889465_thumbnail

Syndergaard says Angels flew in while Mets were distracted

by: AP USA Today 47m

Noah Syndergaard got a qualifying offer and not much else from the New York Mets over the past two months

MLB: Mets.com
68889349_thumbnail

Eppler ready to 'kick it in high gear' as GM

by: Bill Ladson MLB: Mets 52m

NEW YORK -- The Mets introduced general manager Billy Eppler to media on Friday afternoon, and he is already working hard trying to improve a team that finished under .500 the past two seasons. “It’s a relief that I really feel good about \[the Eppler hire\], and just based on

SNY Mets

New York Mets GM Billy Eppler meets media, talks 'aggressive' offseason plan and new manager | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was introduced to the media and spoke about a wide variety of topics during his first news conference including hi...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets