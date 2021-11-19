- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steve Cohen: New Mets GM Billy Eppler can spend on free agents - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
Eppler and his boss, Steve Cohen, said the Mets have serious resources this winter.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
New Mets General Manager Billy Eppler Says He Feels An ‘Awesome Responsibility’ To Fanbase
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 16m
Eppler is known for landing big-name free agents, and he'll have a long leash with the Mets.
The Mets Finally Filled The Least Desirable Position In Baseball
by: David Roth — Defector 17m
After an excruciatingly protracted, excruciatingly public search in which the team failed to entice first boldface executive names and then an entire tier of mostly anonymous Ivy-pedigreed Assistant GM types from around baseball to so much as interview for the team’s open President of Baseball...
Steve Cohen talks GM Billy Eppler, due diligence on the hire, and plans to stay on Twitter | Mets News Conference
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 23m
Mets owner Steve Cohen discusses new GM Billy Eppler, his process for vetting, his first year owning the team, and being active on Twitter.
Noah Syndergaard Says 'Uncertainty' With Mets Helped Lead Him to Angels
by: Dan Lyons — Sports Illustrated 52m
Syndergaard was asked how the Mets' unfilled jobs impacted his choice to go to the Angels.
Uncle Stevie’s Quotebook: Cohen on Baez, Thor, Twitter, more
by: Moose & Maggie — Radio.com: WFAN 54m
Steve Cohen joined Moose & Maggie on Friday for his first appearance on WFAN since buying the Mets last year - and as usual, he had a lot of great quotes we couldn’t leave hanging!
Syndergaard says Angels flew in while Mets were distracted
by: AP — USA Today 54m
Noah Syndergaard got a qualifying offer and not much else from the New York Mets over the past two months
Eppler ready to 'kick it in high gear' as GM
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 59m
NEW YORK -- The Mets introduced general manager Billy Eppler to media on Friday afternoon, and he is already working hard trying to improve a team that finished under .500 the past two seasons. “It’s a relief that I really feel good about \[the Eppler hire\], and just based on
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Javy Ball back on? 🤔The latest on Mets' free agent Javier Baez: Steve Cohen praises the infielder, and says they had dinner together after the season https://t.co/SrhdB1k4Qj https://t.co/fQAXJZozGVBlogger / Podcaster
-
The latest on Mets' free agent Javier Baez: Steve Cohen praises the infielder, and says they had dinner together after the season https://t.co/SrhdB1k4QjTV / Radio Network
-
RT @theScoreMLB: Syndergaard: Leaving Mets was 'hardest decision of my life' https://t.co/rpHBcYGvh6Newspaper / Magazine
-
Eppler: "We’ll be able to take a little bit of bigger swings in free agency." Cohen: "I’ve let Billy and Sandy know that it’s whatever they need. The goal is to put a very competitive team on the field.” Takeaways from today's big intro presser: https://t.co/LgygPEZty0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheAppleNYM: Billy Eppler Appears Ready for the Challenge #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/m9I4arYisPBlog / Website
-
RT @metsfan0431: Happy 20th birthday to this guy! Been adding to my Álvarez auto collection lately #DailyMetsCards @TheAppleNYM https://t.co/j4k3N7iuj4Blog / Website
- More Mets Tweets