New York Mets

Noah-syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard takes shot at Mike Francesa over criticism

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 18m

Former New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard took aim at radio host Mike Francesa over Francesa's criticism.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Got Another Era Handy?

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 38m

All right, Martin Sheen as Bartlet said, exasperated as their second meeting seemed to go as badly as the first. I think the interviews over. This offseason. Last offseason.

SNY Mets

Mets owner Steve Cohen talks new GM Billy Eppler hiring, and his plans to stay on Twitter | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 40m

During the news conference introducing Billy Eppler as the next GM of the New York Mets, owner Steve Cohen shared his thoughts on finding his new GM, discuss...

New York Post
Mike Francesa, Noah Syndergaard in nasty Twitter feud: ‘Didn’t you know you were still alive’

by: Ryan Glasspiegel New York Post 1h

Mike Francesa is gone from the airwaves but he is not finished getting in scraps with New York athletes.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets introduce new GM Billy Eppler

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Eppler will have his hands full in trying to turn around a team that underachieved in each of the last two seasons.

Newsday
Billy Eppler could be well-positioned to succeed as Mets GM | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 1h

Midway through Friday’s zoom introduction for the Mets’ new GM, I received a text message from a rival baseball executive who knows Billy Eppler well (not Brian Cashman) and was intrigued by his pairi

The New York Times
Hiring Billy Eppler as GM Is a 'Relief' for Mets Leadership

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 1h

A lengthy process landed Billy Eppler, formerly of the Angels and the Yankees. Steven Cohen says the deal received “universal praise” from his fellow owners.

Call To The Pen

Noah Syndergaard says about the Mets what everyone was thinking

by: Kevin Henry Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

When starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard spurned a qualifying offer from the New York Mets for a one-year, $21 million deal from the Los Angeles Angels, it w...

