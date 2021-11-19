- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Add Vientos, Mauricio, Oller, Butto to 40-Man Roster
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets announced today they've added prospect 3B/1B/LF Mark Vientos, SS Ronny Mauricio, RHP Adam Oller, and RHP Jose Butto and to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.The
More Recent New York Mets Articles
What Billy Eppler needs to prioritize as Mets GM | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 49m
Anthony Recker, Sal Licata, John Harper and Marc Malusis lay out Billy Eppler's earliest priorities as he begins his Mets GM tenure.
Mets Add Mauricio, Vientos, Oller, Butto to 40-Man Roster; Leave Carlos Cortes Exposed
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 1h
The Mets announced today they've added prospect 3B/1B/LF Mark Vientos, SS Ronny Mauricio, RHP Adam Oller, and RHP Jose Butto and to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.The
Mets’ Billy Eppler must now fix broken franchise: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1h
There is a familiarity to this kind of day, a redundancy, a form-letter quality.
Mets Select Ronny Mauricio, Three Others
by: Sean Bavazzano — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets have added a quartet of players to their 40-man roster tweets Tim Healey of Newsday. The Mets players being …
Noah Syndergaard takes shot at Mike Francesa over criticism
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 2h
Former New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard took aim at radio host Mike Francesa over Francesa's criticism.
Got Another Era Handy?
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
All right, Martin Sheen as Bartlet said, exasperated as their second meeting seemed to go as badly as the first. I think the interviews over. This offseason. Last offseason.
Mets owner Steve Cohen talks new GM Billy Eppler hiring, and his plans to stay on Twitter | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
During the news conference introducing Billy Eppler as the next GM of the New York Mets, owner Steve Cohen shared his thoughts on finding his new GM, discuss...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Noah Syndergaard had other reasons for leaving the #Mets. (via @Rox_Coverage) https://t.co/hLS55x4idBBlog / Website
-
Being smarter than the old Mets front office was a piece of cake. I am not exaggerating when I say that the average Fangraphs user was probably far more qualified to run a FO than Jeff. I am *extremely* curious to see how good the new FO is.The Mets’ additions to the 40-man roster are: Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, Jose Butto and Adam Oller. That quartet is protected from the Rule 5 draft.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#PostSportsPlus: New #Mets GM Billy Eppler’s history of stunning MLB coups and brutal busts #LGM https://t.co/C7Qlo44A6zBlogger / Podcaster
-
The SNY account is going to fanboy over everything Syndergaard does in LA. “Here’s Noah breathing his first breath in an Angels uniform.” “Here’s grainy spring training footage of Noah throwing a 99MPH ball in the dirt to Ohtani 😳” Etc…Super Fan
-
On Baseball Night in New York, @sal_licata, @NYNJHarper, @MarcMalusis & @Anthony_Recker layout Billy Eppler's earliest priorities as he begins his tenure as Mets GM https://t.co/BhGd874wlq ➡️ @CadillacTV / Radio Network
-
RT @MetsLegends: 🔷 GIVEAWAY! 🔶 In anticipation of our website launch, we have a few cards up for grabs! All you have to do is: • FOLLOW us @MetsLegends • LIKE this tweet • RT this tweet • TELL your friends about the hottest new #Mets site coming to town Dec. 1! Good luck and #LGM 🧡 https://t.co/3R3qW60JmYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets