Mets Introduce GM Billy Eppler | 11/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5m
Mets Introduce General Manager Billy Eppler
Noah Syndergaard Roasts Mike Francesa on Twitter
by: N/A — The Big Lead 1h
Noah Syndergaard burned Mike Francesa on Twitter.
Press Relaese: Mets Protect Mauricio, Oller, Vientos, and Butto from Rule 5 Draft - get Nunez back.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
What Billy Eppler needs to prioritize as Mets GM | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Anthony Recker, Sal Licata, John Harper and Marc Malusis lay out Billy Eppler's earliest priorities as he begins his Mets GM tenure.
Mets Add Mauricio, Vientos, Oller, Butto to 40-Man Roster; Leave Carlos Cortes Exposed
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 3h
Mets’ Billy Eppler must now fix broken franchise: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 3h
There is a familiarity to this kind of day, a redundancy, a form-letter quality.
Mets Select Ronny Mauricio, Three Others
by: Sean Bavazzano — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
Mets Add Vientos, Mauricio, Oller, Butto to 40-Man Roster
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 3h
Trevor May & PitchingNinja Interview (while playing MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021's New Pitching Mode!). See Trevor give his Scouting Reports on the Braves, while pitching against them in the game.
We are good to go from the 5A state title game, Rigby vs. Highland. Full house at Holt Arena.
I always enjoyed talking to you guys. I guess you were not in any hurry to get out into the freezing January air in that wind tunnel outside the Coliseum either.
I've officially completed my last day at @rgj, so I feel like it's time for some personal news… 🚨 I'm moving to Baton Rouge! I'll be covering West Baton Rouge and Louisiana State University happenings 🐯 for @theadvocatebr starting next month. Can't wait to get going!
Congrats on being added to the Mets 40-man roster!
