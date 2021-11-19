Thanks, Kevin. I always enjoyed talking to you guys. I guess you were not in any hurry to get out into the freezing January air in that wind tunnel outside the Coliseum either. 😉

Kevin Sean Feeney evanhlevine @ HowieRose This is @ HowieRose - mid 2000s and the #isles are on a 6 game skid in the middle of January. He’d walk passed 6-8 of us talking after the game, he’d stop, he’d talk to us for another 15-20 minutes on his way out the door. Always, always, always took time for his fans…