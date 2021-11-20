New York Mets

New York Post
Mets GM Billy Eppler not planning on many deals with buddy Brian Cashman

by: Dan Martin New York Post 53m

Billy Eppler spent 11 years working for the Yankees and Brian Cashman. 

Film Room
Mets Introduce GM Billy Eppler | 11/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

Mets Introduce General Manager Billy Eppler

SNY.tv
Billy Eppler's scouting experience could help Mets land big talent with Steve Cohen's checkbook | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

Chris Williamson and Sal Licata discuss their impressions from Mets GM Billy Eppler's introductory news conference.

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (2000): NLCS Game #1: Mike Hampton & Mets Take Opener 7-2

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 5h

Wednesday, October 11th 2000- NLCS Game #1- Busch Stadium, St. Louis Missouri 52,255 fans all donning red packed Busch Stadium in St. Loui...

MLB: Mets.com
Mets shield 4 players from Rule 5 Draft

by: Bill Ladson MLB: Mets 5h

NEW YORK -- A few hours after they introduced general manager Billy Eppler to the media on Friday afternoon, the Mets made some roster moves, adding infielders Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos and right-handers José Butto and Adam Oller to the 40-man roster. Additionally, right-hander Dedniel Núñez...

The Big Lead
Noah Syndergaard Roasts Mike Francesa on Twitter

by: N/A The Big Lead 7h

Noah Syndergaard burned Mike Francesa on Twitter.

Mack's Mets
Press Relaese: Mets Protect Mauricio, Oller, Vientos, and Butto from Rule 5 Draft - get Nunez back.

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 7h

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 19, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced infielders Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos , RHP José Butto and RHP...

Mets Minors
Mets Add Mauricio, Vientos, Oller, Butto to 40-Man Roster; Leave Carlos Cortes Exposed

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 8h

The Mets announced today they've added prospect 3B/1B/LF Mark Vientos, SS Ronny Mauricio, RHP Adam Oller, and RHP Jose Butto and to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.The

