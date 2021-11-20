New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Reese Kaplan -- The Mets Dodged an Expensive Bullet This Week

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 42m

Who here remembers when injuries diminished a player's value and somehow they need a year or more to prove they are capable once again befor...

The Mets Police
60th Anniversary Patch? Retail black Mets uniforms? Silence before Blue Friday

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 21m

Maybe the Mets were distracted with their GM hirings but with Black/Blue Friday rapidly approaching, I am pleasantly surprised we haven’t heard anything about new uniforms being for sale on F…

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for November 20, 2021

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m

Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mets Merized
Mets Prospects Go Hitless in Salt River Finale

by: Cam Adams Mets Merized Online 30m

Arizona Fall LeagueNeither Brett Baty or Wilmer Reyes could reach base on Friday in an 8-0 loss for the Salt River Rafters in their final game of the season.Brett Baty, 3B: 0-for-3Wilmer

nj.com
Stage set for Yankees, Mets blockbusters? Billy Eppler makes prediction - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Mets new general manager Billy Eppler spent 11 seasons working for the Yankees, four of them as an assistant GM from 2012-15.

Mets Junkies
Free Agent Target: Starling Marte

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 3h

Many fans have had their eyes on Marte since the Pittsburgh Pirates had the star centerfielder on the trading block. Eventually, the Pirates would end up sending the right-handed slugger to Arizona. Now a couple of seasons later, Marte is a Free Agent and could find himself in Flushing, Queens...

Elite Sports NY
Who should be the Mets’ next manager?

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 3h

Who should be the Mets' next manager? first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

New York Post
Mets GM Billy Eppler not planning on many deals with buddy Brian Cashman

by: Dan Martin New York Post 5h

Billy Eppler spent 11 years working for the Yankees and Brian Cashman. 

