Mets Prospects Go Hitless in Salt River Finale
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 30m
Arizona Fall LeagueNeither Brett Baty or Wilmer Reyes could reach base on Friday in an 8-0 loss for the Salt River Rafters in their final game of the season.Brett Baty, 3B: 0-for-3Wilmer
60th Anniversary Patch? Retail black Mets uniforms? Silence before Blue Friday
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 21m
Maybe the Mets were distracted with their GM hirings but with Black/Blue Friday rapidly approaching, I am pleasantly surprised we haven’t heard anything about new uniforms being for sale on F…
Mets Morning News for November 20, 2021
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Reese Kaplan -- The Mets Dodged an Expensive Bullet This Week
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 42m
Who here remembers when injuries diminished a player's value and somehow they need a year or more to prove they are capable once again befor...
Stage set for Yankees, Mets blockbusters? Billy Eppler makes prediction - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Mets new general manager Billy Eppler spent 11 seasons working for the Yankees, four of them as an assistant GM from 2012-15.
Free Agent Target: Starling Marte
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 3h
Many fans have had their eyes on Marte since the Pittsburgh Pirates had the star centerfielder on the trading block. Eventually, the Pirates would end up sending the right-handed slugger to Arizona. Now a couple of seasons later, Marte is a Free Agent and could find himself in Flushing, Queens...
Who should be the Mets’ next manager?
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 3h
Who should be the Mets' next manager? first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Mets GM Billy Eppler not planning on many deals with buddy Brian Cashman
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 5h
Billy Eppler spent 11 years working for the Yankees and Brian Cashman.
RT @MiLBMetsMadness: The Salt River Rafters (10-20) lost 8-0 to Peoria in their final AFL game of the season ⚾️Brett Baty went 0-for-3 ⚾️Wilmer Reyes went 0-for-2 ⚾️RP Brian Metoyer gave up 6 runs in 0.1 innings ⚾️RP Colin Holderman pitched an inning of scoreless relief while striking out 1. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @tombaseball29: #Dodgers have designated OF Billy McKinney for assignment.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @tombaseball29: #Pirates have released the following players: RHP Tanner Anderson C Taylor Davis INF Phillip EvansBlogger / Podcaster
Will Billy Eppler bring us any of these trade targets? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/wyBxMAxTo7Blogger / Podcaster
Bring us Buck! #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/1zUeIWDKsFBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SubwayToShea: Bill Eppler just said on SNY that he would like to get 2 or 3 starting pitchers. 😎 #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitterBlogger / Podcaster
