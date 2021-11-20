- IN
Right now… the Top 5 RHPs in the 2022 Draft
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 29m
This is subjective and represents how I feel. It is the start of a series that will run every weekend covering each position in the draft....
Eppler Introduced as GM
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 17s
Billy Eppler was introduced as GM yesterday and he is ready to get to work for you.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subsc...
Mets news: Billy Eppler to be introduced as GM on SNY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 30m
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Billy Eppler Begins Search For New Mets Manager
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 40m
"Would you rather have that manager be an expert in poker or chess?" new Mets GM Billy Eppler said in his introductory press conference on Friday.The joke was harmless enough, but it covered f
Let’s find the Mets starting pitching, Part 2
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 58m
This group includes two very familiar faces.
Billy Eppler and the Mets
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 2h
Mike Silva reacts to the Billy Eppler's press conference, Noah Syndergaard’s departure, and the free agent starting pitching market. Jeff Fletcher, Angels beat reporter for the OC Register, joins him to give his take on Eppler’s tenure out in Anaheim.
MLB Insider on Mets GM Billy Eppler’s authority, owner Steve Cohen’s plans to spend big | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Following new Mets GM Billy Eppler’s introductory news conference, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino shared his thoughts on what lies ahead for Eppler and the Met...
60th Anniversary Patch? Retail black Mets uniforms? Silence before Blue Friday
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Maybe the Mets were distracted with their GM hirings but with Black/Blue Friday rapidly approaching, I am pleasantly surprised we haven’t heard anything about new uniforms being for sale on F…
With Noah Syndergaard spurning the Mets, here's what they must do to fix their rotation this offseason (Via @DannyAbriano) https://t.co/udKkfAivjoTV / Radio Network
RT @PitchingNinja: Trevor May on the greatness of Jacob deGrom. 🐐 Full interview👉 https://t.co/5UaBmXULCZMisc
The #Mets are rather thin in the outfield, so adding Frazier as a depth piece wouldn't be a bad idea. Certainly hope that the 27-year-old could replicate his 2020 numbers to some degree.The Mets absolutely should give Clint Frazier a shot. https://t.co/SlJgmLxcAeBlogger / Podcaster
Billy Eppler was introduced as GM yesterday and he is ready to get to work for you. #LGMOfficial Team Account
RT @DPLennon: Billy Eppler gets a second seat at the GM table, this time staked by Steve Cohen’s billions. #Mets really need this gamble to pay off. https://t.co/GFLlpH99YuBeat Writer / Columnist
tfw you cross the @SpartanRace finish line. 🏁Misc
