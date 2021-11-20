New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
68909086_thumbnail

Eppler Introduced as GM

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

Billy Eppler was introduced as GM yesterday and he is ready to get to work for you.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subsc...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The Mets Police
68910604_thumbnail

Mets Trucker Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 52m

Not terrible, and “only” $28 The ’47 Trucker has a comfortable mid-crown, a curved visor, and an adjustable plastic snapback. The front has a raised embroidery logo. Made from gar…

New York Post
68910577_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard rips ‘gas-bag’ Mike Francesa as Twitter feud intensifies

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 53m

Now that Noah Syndergaard has learned Mike Francesa is “still alive,” he apparently doesn’t want to stop burying him. A day later, the now Angels starting pitcher and the WFAN legend...

MLB Trade Rumors
Billy_eppler_angels-1024x682

Quick Hits: Mets, A’s, Cubs

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 53m

The Mets current payroll already sits at about $185MM, but owner Steve Cohen would still rather add through free agency …

Mack's Mets
68908272_thumbnail

Right now… the Top 5 RHPs in the 2022 Draft

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

This is subjective and represents how I feel.   It is the start of a series that will run every weekend covering each position in the draft....

SNY.tv
68908262_thumbnail

Mets news: Billy Eppler to be introduced as GM on SNY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

Mets Merized
68907998_thumbnail

Billy Eppler Begins Search For New Mets Manager

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3h

"Would you rather have that manager be an expert in poker or chess?" new Mets GM Billy Eppler said in his introductory press conference on Friday.The joke was harmless enough, but it covered f

Amazin' Avenue
68907518_thumbnail

Let’s find the Mets starting pitching, Part 2

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

This group includes two very familiar faces.

