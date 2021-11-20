Quick Hits: Mets, A’s, Cubs

I don't understand Stroman's comments about Keith talking down to him. I don't remember that. I think he actually was complimentary of Stroman on Shea Anything last week. Of course that Dan Dot Lewis character is virtue signaling. Good lord some people need to go.

John Mincone What to not tweet as an athlete. Actually remember Keith praising him many, many times. https://t.co/8UZ7SYwP5B