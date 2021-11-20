- IN
Noah Syndergaard rips ‘gas-bag’ Mike Francesa as Twitter feud intensifies
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 55m
Now that Noah Syndergaard has learned Mike Francesa is “still alive,” he apparently doesn’t want to stop burying him. A day later, the now Angels starting pitcher and the WFAN legend...
Mets Trucker Cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 54m
Not terrible, and “only” $28 The ’47 Trucker has a comfortable mid-crown, a curved visor, and an adjustable plastic snapback. The front has a raised embroidery logo. Made from gar…
Quick Hits: Mets, A’s, Cubs
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 55m
The Mets current payroll already sits at about $185MM, but owner Steve Cohen would still rather add through free agency …
Eppler Introduced as GM
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
Billy Eppler was introduced as GM yesterday and he is ready to get to work for you.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subsc...
Right now… the Top 5 RHPs in the 2022 Draft
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
This is subjective and represents how I feel. It is the start of a series that will run every weekend covering each position in the draft....
Mets news: Billy Eppler to be introduced as GM on SNY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Billy Eppler Begins Search For New Mets Manager
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 3h
"Would you rather have that manager be an expert in poker or chess?" new Mets GM Billy Eppler said in his introductory press conference on Friday.The joke was harmless enough, but it covered f
Let’s find the Mets starting pitching, Part 2
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
This group includes two very familiar faces.
I don't understand Stroman's comments about Keith talking down to him. I don't remember that. I think he actually was complimentary of Stroman on Shea Anything last week. Of course that Dan Dot Lewis character is virtue signaling. Good lord some people need to go.What to not tweet as an athlete. Actually remember Keith praising him many, many times. https://t.co/8UZ7SYwP5BBlogger / Podcaster
Eppler pretty much has a blank canvas and blank check to make this team his own #LGMLike the Mets message at Eppler press conference: that they’ll spend to win. With loss of Noah and free agency of Conforto, Stroman, Baez, Loup, they have big needs. Biggest needs are starters, then OF/3B. Luckily SP market is great, led by Scherzer, Ray, Gausman, Rodon, moreBlogger / Podcaster
Noah’s comment can we extrapolated into the NY Media - thank you @Noahsyndergaard for exposing the truth that needs to be said.@TheClemReport Still going. https://t.co/MePNTg4gQ0Blogger / Podcaster
The @SpartanRace #CitiField Stadion continues through the afternoon, with the last heat beginning at 3:30 p.m. 🏋️♀️🏋️♂️Misc
Mets Trucker Cap https://t.co/ooNKvjtiXcBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MLBPlayersInc: .@IAmTrevor May & @PitchingNinja Interview (while playing MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021's New Pitching Mode!). See Trevor give his Scouting Reports on the Braves, while pitching against them in the game. @glumobile Full Interview: https://t.co/QYRimGTCAM https://t.co/P8jlHS2BJDMisc
