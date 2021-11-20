- IN
Don't expect former Yankees exec/new Mets general manager Billy Eppler to do all that much business with the Yankees | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 1h
The Mets have needs. The Yankees have needs. The Mets just hired a new general manager in Billy Eppler who learned his craft in the Yankees' organization for 11 years under Brian Cashman. After being
Mets Should Obtain Clint Frazier
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
With the deadline to protect Rule 5 players, you’ll typically see some shocking moves. The New York Yankees designating Clint Frazier ranks as a shocking move. While shocking, it probably was…
Mets Must Aim High With Next Pitching Target
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 2h
After failing to make the playoffs for a fifth straight season, the New York Mets find themselves in a very similar position once again this offseason and if they're to end this current postseason
Mets' longest homers of 2021 | 11/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Michael Conforto's 469-foot big fly tops the list of the longest Mets homers of the 2021 season
Noah Syndergaard, Mike Francesa are beefing on Twitter: 'Gas-bag'
by: Jesse Yomtov — USA Today 5h
The Angels pitcher and New York sports talk host are getting into it over Syndergaard's decision to leave the Mets.
Mets Trucker Cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6h
Not terrible, and “only” $28 The ’47 Trucker has a comfortable mid-crown, a curved visor, and an adjustable plastic snapback. The front has a raised embroidery logo. Made from gar…
Noah Syndergaard rips ‘gas-bag’ Mike Francesa as Twitter feud intensifies
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 6h
Now that Noah Syndergaard has learned Mike Francesa is “still alive,” he apparently doesn’t want to stop burying him. A day later, the now Angels starting pitcher and the WFAN legend...
Quick Hits: Mets, A’s, Cubs
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 6h
The Mets current payroll already sits at about $185MM, but owner Steve Cohen would still rather add through free agency …
