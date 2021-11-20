New York Mets

Newsday
Don't expect former Yankees exec/new Mets general manager Billy Eppler to do all that much business with the Yankees | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 1h

The Mets have needs. The Yankees have needs. The Mets just hired a new general manager in Billy Eppler who learned his craft in the Yankees' organization for 11 years under Brian Cashman. After being

Mets Daddy

Mets Should Obtain Clint Frazier

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

With the deadline to protect Rule 5 players, you’ll typically see some shocking moves. The New York Yankees designating Clint Frazier ranks as a shocking move. While shocking, it probably was…

Mets Merized
Mets Must Aim High With Next Pitching Target

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 2h

After failing to make the playoffs for a fifth straight season, the New York Mets find themselves in a very similar position once again this offseason and if they're to end this current postseason

Film Room
Mets' longest homers of 2021 | 11/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

Michael Conforto's 469-foot big fly tops the list of the longest Mets homers of the 2021 season

USA Today
Noah Syndergaard, Mike Francesa are beefing on Twitter: 'Gas-bag'

by: Jesse Yomtov USA Today 5h

The Angels pitcher and New York sports talk host are getting into it over Syndergaard's decision to leave the Mets.

The Mets Police
Mets Trucker Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6h

Not terrible, and “only” $28 The ’47 Trucker has a comfortable mid-crown, a curved visor, and an adjustable plastic snapback. The front has a raised embroidery logo. Made from gar…

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard rips ‘gas-bag’ Mike Francesa as Twitter feud intensifies

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 6h

Now that Noah Syndergaard has learned Mike Francesa is “still alive,” he apparently doesn’t want to stop burying him. A day later, the now Angels starting pitcher and the WFAN legend...

MLB Trade Rumors
Quick Hits: Mets, A’s, Cubs

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 6h

The Mets current payroll already sits at about $185MM, but owner Steve Cohen would still rather add through free agency …

