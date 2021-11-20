- IN
Just because he's rich doesn't mean Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't still learning | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 1h
As a fan, Steve Cohen compiled a lifetime’s worth of knowledge about the Mets, having grown up in Great Neck before buying a minority stake in his favorite franchise. As a first-year owner, Cohen came
Mets’ GM Billy Eppler already faces thinning pitching market
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 3m
Fortunately for the Mets and Billy Eppler, owner Steve Cohen made it clear money would not hold them back when it comes to signing free agents or making trades.
Mets Should Obtain Clint Frazier
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
With the deadline to protect Rule 5 players, you’ll typically see some shocking moves. The New York Yankees designating Clint Frazier ranks as a shocking move. While shocking, it probably was…
Mets Must Aim High With Next Pitching Target
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 4h
After failing to make the playoffs for a fifth straight season, the New York Mets find themselves in a very similar position once again this offseason and if they're to end this current postseason
Mets' longest homers of 2021 | 11/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Michael Conforto's 469-foot big fly tops the list of the longest Mets homers of the 2021 season
Noah Syndergaard, Mike Francesa are beefing on Twitter: 'Gas-bag'
by: Jesse Yomtov — USA Today 7h
The Angels pitcher and New York sports talk host are getting into it over Syndergaard's decision to leave the Mets.
Mets Trucker Cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8h
Not terrible, and “only” $28 The ’47 Trucker has a comfortable mid-crown, a curved visor, and an adjustable plastic snapback. The front has a raised embroidery logo. Made from gar…
Quick Hits: Mets, A’s, Cubs
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 8h
The Mets current payroll already sits at about $185MM, but owner Steve Cohen would still rather add through free agency …
