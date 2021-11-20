- IN
Free Agent Target: Kevin Gausman
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
The Mets have a new GM in place, as Billy Eppler was introduced as the new GM on Friday. Main part of the press conference, was Steve Cohen mentioning the Mets will spend. The bigger ptospects will most likely stay within the organization, so needs will be filled in free agency. One of the bigger […]
Remembering Mets History (2000): NLCS Game #5: Mike Hampton's Three Hit Shutout Clinches NL Pennant
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 6h
Monday, October 16th 2000- NLCS Game #5: It was an exciting night at Shea Stadium, as centerfieldmaz had to be there with 55,695 Mets fans ...
Mets’ GM Billy Eppler already faces thinning pitching market
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 10h
Fortunately for the Mets and Billy Eppler, owner Steve Cohen made it clear money would not hold them back when it comes to signing free agents or making trades.
Just because he's rich doesn't mean Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't still learning | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 11h
As a fan, Steve Cohen compiled a lifetime’s worth of knowledge about the Mets, having grown up in Great Neck before buying a minority stake in his favorite franchise. As a first-year owner, Cohen came
Mets Should Obtain Clint Frazier
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 13h
With the deadline to protect Rule 5 players, you’ll typically see some shocking moves. The New York Yankees designating Clint Frazier ranks as a shocking move. While shocking, it probably was…
Mets Must Aim High With Next Pitching Target
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 13h
After failing to make the playoffs for a fifth straight season, the New York Mets find themselves in a very similar position once again this offseason and if they're to end this current postseason
Mets' longest homers of 2021 | 11/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 15h
Michael Conforto's 469-foot big fly tops the list of the longest Mets homers of the 2021 season
Noah Syndergaard, Mike Francesa are beefing on Twitter: 'Gas-bag'
by: Jesse Yomtov — USA Today 16h
The Angels pitcher and New York sports talk host are getting into it over Syndergaard's decision to leave the Mets.
Free Agent Target: Kevin Gausman https://t.co/bmNR7SXwbGBlog / Website
This is a really cool find for me, personally. I’ve always felt that working a network telecast with Tim McCarver meant reaching the very top of my profession, at least for that one game. Tim, in my opinion, is the greatest baseball analyst of all time. Learned a ton from him.9/12/09: NYM @ PHI: David Wright (10th of season, 140th of career) off Ryan Madson https://t.co/PfyOxlAzipTV / Radio Personality
RT @Joe_Bourgeois: @STR0 New Yorkers love you more. You don't wanna be in St. Louis, man. They make pizza out of Velveeta there.Blogger / Podcaster
Realized I never casually watch NHL these days because I cut the cord and YTTV doesn’t have MSG but even if it did I rarely watch non-streaming services other than Mets, NFL and the occasional Big News coverage. Probably like most of you.Blogger / Podcaster
How trippy is this?Beat Writer / Columnist
🔥🔥🔥🔥Here’s a painting of Willie Mays in 1954…because…it’s Willie Mays. https://t.co/aEE0Ib6ZneBeat Writer / Columnist
