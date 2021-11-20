New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Billy Eppler Quiet First Day After Presser

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 45m

Good morning, Mets fans!Following new Mets GM Billy Eppler's press conference on Friday, where he discussed the search for a manager and his plan to be aggressive in the starting pitcher marke

Mack's Mets
Yesterday (11/20/21) in Winter Ball: Mauricio 0 for 4, Cano doesn't play

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Yesterday in the Dominican League: Toros del Este 6 Tigres del Licey 0 ( Box Score ) Ronny Mauricio , SS, 0 for 4...

Mets Junkies
Free Agent Target: Kevin Gausman

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 4h

The Mets have a new GM in place, as Billy Eppler was introduced as the new GM on Friday. Main part of the press conference, was Steve Cohen mentioning the Mets will spend. The bigger ptospects will most likely stay within the organization, so needs will be filled in free agency. One of the bigger […]

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (2000): NLCS Game #5: Mike Hampton's Three Hit Shutout Clinches NL Pennant

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 8h

Monday, October 16th 2000- NLCS Game #5: It was an exciting night at Shea Stadium, as centerfieldmaz had to be there with 55,695 Mets fans ...

New York Post
Mets’ GM Billy Eppler already faces thinning pitching market

by: Dan Martin New York Post 12h

Fortunately for the Mets and Billy Eppler, owner Steve Cohen made it clear money would not hold them back when it comes to signing free agents or making trades.

Newsday
Just because he's rich doesn't mean Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't still learning | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 14h

As a fan, Steve Cohen compiled a lifetime’s worth of knowledge about the Mets, having grown up in Great Neck before buying a minority stake in his favorite franchise. As a first-year owner, Cohen came

Mets Daddy

Mets Should Obtain Clint Frazier

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 15h

With the deadline to protect Rule 5 players, you’ll typically see some shocking moves. The New York Yankees designating Clint Frazier ranks as a shocking move. While shocking, it probably was…

Mets Merized
Mets Must Aim High With Next Pitching Target

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 16h

After failing to make the playoffs for a fifth straight season, the New York Mets find themselves in a very similar position once again this offseason and if they're to end this current postseason

