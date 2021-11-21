- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for November 21, 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Hatland’s City Transit Mets Cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
Hmmmm via Hatland.
Two Top-Tier Starters? In This Economy??
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 19m
Cohen's Billions plus Syndergaard's QO funds should allow Mets to go big on starters...
Mack - Where Do We Stand RIGHT NOW Regarding For The 1.11 and 1.14 Pick In the Draft
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 54m
It's time to update my draft projection. I'm sure I will do this multiple times leading up to the draft, but I want to keep you all abreas...
2021 Mets Report Card: Brandon Nimmo, OF
by: Meghan Kalenborn — Mets Merized Online 1h
Player Data: Age: 28 (3/27/1993), B/T: Left/RightPrimary Stats: 325 AB, .292/.401/.437/.838, 95 H, 8 HR, 28 RBI, 54 BB, 79 KAdvanced Stats: 137 wRC+, 20.5% K%, 14% BB%, .366 BABIP, .349
Free Agent Target: Kevin Gausman
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 7h
The Mets have a new GM in place, as Billy Eppler was introduced as the new GM on Friday. Main part of the press conference, was Steve Cohen mentioning the Mets will spend. The bigger ptospects will most likely stay within the organization, so needs will be filled in free agency. One of the bigger […]
Remembering Mets History (2000): NLCS Game #5: Mike Hampton's Three Hit Shutout Clinches NL Pennant
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 11h
Monday, October 16th 2000- NLCS Game #5: It was an exciting night at Shea Stadium, as centerfieldmaz had to be there with 55,695 Mets fans ...
Mets’ GM Billy Eppler already faces thinning pitching market
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 15h
Fortunately for the Mets and Billy Eppler, owner Steve Cohen made it clear money would not hold them back when it comes to signing free agents or making trades.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Find Peng Shuai or Move the Olympics!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets will take their time to hire the right manager, per new GM https://t.co/8PO11PuZlTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Trevor May & PitchingNinja Interview (while playing MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021's New Pitching Mode!). See Trevor give his Scouting Reports on the Braves, while pitching against them in the game. @IamTrevorMay @glumobile Full Interview: https://t.co/5UaBmXDaep https://t.co/5kzj3zt3dKMisc
-
No you are stuck wearing Jeter footie pajamas and watching Game 5 of the ‘96 series@MikeSilvaMedia Shows how little you still know. 🤦🏻♂️Blogger / Podcaster
-
Two Top-Tier Starters? In This Economy?? #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/8Ff1YDeMmgBlog / Website
-
Two Top-Tier Starters? In This Economy?? #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/0qg1i1d1xnBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets