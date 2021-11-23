- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The evolution of Billy Eppler
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2h
The Mets and those who have worked with Eppler believe the road that brought him to Flushing has prepared him for the task at hand.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Store will have hideous black jerseys on Friday
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
God this are ugly. the Wilpon script (long tail M) is back!
Seth Lugo
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 29m
I have told you not to worry about the direction of this team because their approach is correct. First the GM, then the field manager, the...
Uncertainty Shadowing Mets Offseason
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 39m
Dominoes had better start falling fast...
MLB rumors: Eight teams after Steven Matz, including Mets; Orioles dangling John Means in trade talks - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
Here are Tuesday's hot stove rumblings
Blackout Fridays Return
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
The Mets are Back in Black! Black jerseys and t-shirts are on sale this Friday as Blackout Fridays are back for the 2022 season. Check out http://m.mlb.com/v...
Report: Red Sox 'showing interest' in one-time All-Star reliever Jeurys Familia
by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Familia just finished a three-year, $30 million deal with the Mets and has primarily been used as a late-inning reliever over his 499 career pitching appearances.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Marcus Stroman
by: georgegiakoumis — Mets Merized Online 2h
Marcus StromanThrows/Bats: R/RDate of Birth: 05/01/1991 (Age: 31)Traditional Stats: 33G, 10-13, 3.02, 179 IP, 153 SO, 1.145 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 3.6 bWAR, 3.4 fWAR, 133 ERA+, 3.49 F
Jonathan Villar’s versatility can help a contender in need
by: Andrés Chávez — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 2h
The super-utility played on a cheap contract with the Mets in 2021, but proved his worth and may look for a multi-year deal
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Do you have any guesses on the announcements coming today at Mirabito Stadium? Join us on Facebook Live at 12:00 PM to be the first to hear the BIG NEWS!Minors
-
I think the first Mets system list I wrote was in like midseason 2011. This is too good at the top to be the worst one, but it’s probably the shallowest. https://t.co/TSlNkggHtEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Free Agent Target: Marcus Stroman https://t.co/fv1NWXPEg8Blog / Website
-
RT @WardyNYM: Seiya Suzuki is officially a MLB free agent! #Mets GM Billy Eppler has emphasized plate discipline thats both consistent & aggressive in acquiring players. Especially at his price, It’s hard to argue any FA is more qualified than Suzuki. Full video👉🏼 https://t.co/LmFYIBzNSu https://t.co/6b6qvarqjPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYMhistory: 11/22/1972 Jay Payton is born. During his four and a half seasons in New York, Payton hit .278 and finished third in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2000. https://t.co/0qsipbY07fBlogger / Podcaster
-
In the Monday edition of the Mets Morning News: the limits of divine intervention are tested, Billy Eppler looks strongly, and the benefits of villainy are pondered. https://t.co/Moqmnz7YtvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets