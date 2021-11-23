- IN
Busch Light loses a Met but gains an Angel, a potential reunion and finding the 'next' Loup
by: Linda Surovich — Just Mets 2h
Aaron Loup becomes the latest Mets pitcher to sign with the Angels. Plus, a look at what comes next for New York's bullpen construction.
Mets Store will have hideous black jerseys on Friday
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
God this are ugly. the Wilpon script (long tail M) is back!
Seth Lugo
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 29m
I have told you not to worry about the direction of this team because their approach is correct. First the GM, then the field manager, the...
Uncertainty Shadowing Mets Offseason
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 39m
Dominoes had better start falling fast...
MLB rumors: Eight teams after Steven Matz, including Mets; Orioles dangling John Means in trade talks - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
Here are Tuesday's hot stove rumblings
Blackout Fridays Return
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
The Mets are Back in Black! Black jerseys and t-shirts are on sale this Friday as Blackout Fridays are back for the 2022 season. Check out http://m.mlb.com/v...
Report: Red Sox 'showing interest' in one-time All-Star reliever Jeurys Familia
by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Familia just finished a three-year, $30 million deal with the Mets and has primarily been used as a late-inning reliever over his 499 career pitching appearances.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Marcus Stroman
by: georgegiakoumis — Mets Merized Online 2h
Marcus StromanThrows/Bats: R/RDate of Birth: 05/01/1991 (Age: 31)Traditional Stats: 33G, 10-13, 3.02, 179 IP, 153 SO, 1.145 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 3.6 bWAR, 3.4 fWAR, 133 ERA+, 3.49 F
Jonathan Villar’s versatility can help a contender in need
by: Andrés Chávez — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 2h
The super-utility played on a cheap contract with the Mets in 2021, but proved his worth and may look for a multi-year deal
