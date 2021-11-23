- IN
Mets make an offer to bring Steven Matz back to Queens: report - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
The Mets have reportedly made an offer to bring free agent southpaw Steven Matz back to Queens.
Mets move ahead, and a special Shea Goodbye
by: N/A — Shea Anything 12m
2021 New York Mets Player Evaluations: First Baseman Pete Alonso
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 37m
In a year where the New York Mets offense completely abandoned the team, Pete Alonso was the one player who kept chugging along
Why is the blue piping missing from the new Mets black jerseys?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 38m
Here is the image the Mets are sharing today. Note that appears to be an authentic. Earlier today the Mets shared this replica. Aside from the long tail on the M being horrendous, notice the blue …
Red Sox Interested in Jeurys Familia
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 45m
Jeurys Familia feels like a forgotten free agent from the 2021 Mets team.Familia has spent nearly his entire 10-year major league career with the Mets. He's been pitching in blue and orange si
MLB Insider on Javier Baez: Mets still very much in play to re-sign star infielder | NY Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino says that infielder Javier Baez has been gaining a lot of interest during free agency with the Mets being a big player so far. M...
Mets black replica jerseys go on sale on Black Friday
by: Jordan Cohn — Audacy 1h
The New York Mets hold Blue Friday at Citi Field on Black Friday, with massive deals on all merchandise, but the highlight of the day will be the fact that the team’s black jerseys will be available for purchase.
1 Shortstop Who Could Earn More Than Francisco Lindor
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor signed a $341 million deal before the season. Could another shortstop make more than him?
Amazin' Mets Foundation holds annual Thanksgiving turkey drive at River Fund in Richmond Hill – QNS.com
by: About the Author — amNewYork 2h
Days before Thanksgiving, the Amazin' Mets Foundation distributed 5,000 turkeys to New Yorkers in need at five pantries across all five boroughs on Friday,
