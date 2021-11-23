- IN
Here's where things stand with Mets, Javier Baez, and the free agent market | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5h
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the latest developments with the MLB free agent market, including how things are heating up for Javier Baez.
Mets waiting on Steven Matz decision in continued search to boost rotation
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
The Mets seek rotation arms first and foremost, but are also keeping eyes open in what has been a slower moving market for position players and relievers.
3 ideal Matt Chapman trades from the Oakland Athletics
by: Vincent Frank — Sportsnaut 3h
All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman will likely be one of several bigger-name Oakland Athletics players to be dealt this winter.
Is a Steven Matz-Mets reunion a good idea? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
On BNNY, Anthony Recker and Sal Licata determine if the Mets should pursue former pitcher Steven Matz this offseason.
Mets move ahead, and a special Shea Goodbye from Doug Williams | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
Doug Williams and Andy Martino deliver an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, as the guys have news about the future that ins...
Mets move ahead, and a special Shea Goodbye
by: N/A — Shea Anything 6h
2021 New York Mets Player Evaluations: First Baseman Pete Alonso
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 6h
In a year where the New York Mets offense completely abandoned the team, Pete Alonso was the one player who kept chugging along
Why is the blue piping missing from the new Mets black jerseys?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6h
Here is the image the Mets are sharing today. Note that appears to be an authentic. Earlier today the Mets shared this replica. Aside from the long tail on the M being horrendous, notice the blue …
Red Sox Interested in Jeurys Familia
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 6h
Jeurys Familia feels like a forgotten free agent from the 2021 Mets team.Familia has spent nearly his entire 10-year major league career with the Mets. He's been pitching in blue and orange si
