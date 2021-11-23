New York Mets

Sportsnaut
3 ideal Matt Chapman trades from the Oakland Athletics

by: Vincent Frank Sportsnaut 3h

All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman will likely be one of several bigger-name Oakland Athletics players to be dealt this winter.

New York Post
Mets waiting on Steven Matz decision in continued search to boost rotation

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

The Mets seek rotation arms first and foremost, but are also keeping eyes open in what has been a slower moving market for position players and relievers.

SNY.tv
Is a Steven Matz-Mets reunion a good idea? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

On BNNY, Anthony Recker and Sal Licata determine if the Mets should pursue former pitcher Steven Matz this offseason.

SNY Mets

Mets move ahead, and a special Shea Goodbye from Doug Williams | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4h

Doug Williams and Andy Martino deliver an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, as the guys have news about the future that ins...

Shea Anything

Mets move ahead, and a special Shea Goodbye

by: N/A Shea Anything 6h

Empire Sports Media
2021 New York Mets Player Evaluations: First Baseman Pete Alonso

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 6h

In a year where the New York Mets offense completely abandoned the team, Pete Alonso was the one player who kept chugging along

The Mets Police
Why is the blue piping missing from the new Mets black jerseys?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6h

Here is the image the Mets are sharing today. Note that appears to be an authentic.  Earlier today the Mets shared this replica. Aside from the long tail on the M being horrendous, notice the blue …

Mets Merized
Red Sox Interested in Jeurys Familia

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 6h

Jeurys Familia feels like a forgotten free agent from the 2021 Mets team.Familia has spent nearly his entire 10-year major league career with the Mets. He's been pitching in blue and orange si

