Sources: Matz, Cards agree to 4-year, $44M deal

ESPN
Starting pitcher Steven Matz has agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Cardinals, pending a physical, sources said.
Mike Puma — New York Post
Steven Matz won’t be returning home to join a Mets rotation in need of help. The free-agent pitcher agreed to terms with the Cardinals on a four-year deal worth $44 million, an industry source...
Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies
The St. Louis Cardinals have signed left-handed starter Steven Matz to a four year deal worth $44M. Matz spent six years with the Mets, posting a 4.31 ERA while owning a 31-41 record. The south-paw did shine in Toronto last season, going 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts. Good luck, sir.
Michael Garaffa — Mets Merized Online
Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a 4-year, $44 million contract.With incentives, he can receive up to $48 million. He will also receive a signing bonus, Jeff Passan
Mets waiting on Steven Matz decision in continued search to boost rotation
Mike Puma — New York Post
The Mets seek rotation arms first and foremost, but are also keeping eyes open in what has been a slower moving market for position players and relievers.
