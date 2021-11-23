New York Mets

Mets Merized
Steven Matz Signs 4/$44 With Cardinals

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 4h

Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a 4-year, $44 million contract.With incentives, he can receive up to $48 million. He will also receive a signing bonus, Jeff Passan

New York Post
Ex-Met Steven Matz agrees to four-year deal with Cardinals

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Steven Matz won’t be returning home to join a Mets rotation in need of help. The free-agent pitcher agreed to terms with the Cardinals on a four-year deal worth $44 million, an industry source...

Mets Junkies
Cardinals give Matz $44M

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 3h

The St. Louis Cardinals have signed left-handed starter Steven Matz to a four year deal worth $44M. Matz spent six years with the Mets, posting a 4.31 ERA while owning a 31-41 record. The south-paw did shine in Toronto last season, going 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts. Good luck, sir.

ESPN
Sources: Matz, Cards agree to 4-year, $44M deal

by: ESPN ESPN 4h

Starting pitcher Steven Matz has agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Cardinals, pending a physical, sources said.

New York Post
Mets waiting on Steven Matz decision in continued search to boost rotation

by: Mike Puma New York Post 7h

The Mets seek rotation arms first and foremost, but are also keeping eyes open in what has been a slower moving market for position players and relievers.

Sportsnaut
3 ideal Matt Chapman trades from the Oakland Athletics

by: Vincent Frank Sportsnaut 8h

All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman will likely be one of several bigger-name Oakland Athletics players to be dealt this winter.

SNY.tv
Is a Steven Matz-Mets reunion a good idea? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 9h

On BNNY, Anthony Recker and Sal Licata determine if the Mets should pursue former pitcher Steven Matz this offseason.

SNY Mets

Mets move ahead, and a special Shea Goodbye from Doug Williams | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 9h

Doug Williams and Andy Martino deliver an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, as the guys have news about the future that ins...

