Mets Morning News for November 24, 2021
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Reese Kaplan -- The Other Candidates to Become Mets Manager
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 36m
There's another way to go in the management sweepstakes and that is to bring in someone with experience on the bench or as an interim manage...
How the Mets can use Steve Cohen’s megabucks to trade for 2022 upgrades and potential future saviors
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 47m
The best Mets trades might be for overpaid roster depth -- and the potential studs who come with them
Correa to the Tigers? Soto in D.C. for life? Bold offseason moves every MLB team should make
by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN Dallas: Rangers Blog 1h
Here's what every MLB team should do this winter -- and they would if we were running things.
Free Agent Target: Kyle Seager
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
It’s no secret the Mets have some needs in their lineup. With Conforto and Baez being free agents, the Mets could spend big on outfielders and a second baseman. This could mean the Mets can’t spend big on a third baseman, which is most likely a spot they want to adress. Should they bring back […]
Morning Briefing: Yankees Officially Release Clint Frazier
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good morning, Mets fans!The Yankees announced they have released outfielder Clint Frazier and infielder Rougned Odor.https://twitter.com/TrentRushSports/status/1463224479820095501Forme
Simply Amazin' Ep. 138: Time is of the Essence
by: The Apple — The Apple 1h
The task list is getting lengthy with a unique schedule ahead...
How A-Rod became Alex: An inside look at how the baseball player turned into a businessman – The Athletic
by: Jon Krawczynski — The Athletic 2h
Those who know him best share insight on why Rodriguez has been able to navigate a complicated past en route to a new challenge in sports.
New episode of my #podcast, Subway To Shea, drops today on @ApplePodcasts and many other platforms! Whether they sign someone today or not I got a content coming your way, stay tuned! #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/flp4y3Hy4XBlogger / Podcaster
-
New episode of my #podcast, Subway To Shea, drops today on @anchor and many other platforms! Whether they sign someone today or not I got a content coming your way, stay tuned! #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/5yE9YMSngRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz will not be returning to the Mets, as he signed a four-year deal with the Cardinals late last night. We cover that, and much more from around the league in today’s morning news. https://t.co/FuAi0c50oXBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @espn: We're so happy you're back, @DickieV ❤️ #VStrongBabyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wow. Good for Matz. Best of luck to him in St. Louis.Left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a four-year, $44 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Matz is coming off a career-best season and has a chance to get to $48 million and will receive a signing bonus.Blogger / Podcaster
-
That’s an awesome contract for Steven MatzMinors
