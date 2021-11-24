New York Mets

Steven Matz signs with St. Louis Cardinals and Mets owner Steve Cohen doesn't appear happy about it | Newsday

by: Erik Boland Newsday 45m

There will be no homecoming for Long Island’s Steven Matz. And Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't pleased about it. Matz, a former star at Ward Melville High School who most recently pitched for the Blue Ja

Mets Merized
Sometimes You Feel Like A Met, Sometimes You Don’t

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 4m

Shit happens.So apparently free agent Steven Matz was not that enamored with the idea of rejoining the New York Mets after all.After being ditched by right-hander Noah Syndergaard only day

USA Today
Mets owner Cohen criticizes Matz's agent for deal with Cards

by: AP USA Today 5m

Mets owner Steve Cohen has criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals...

Sports Illustrated
Agent for Pitcher Steven Matz Responds to Mets Owner Steve Cohen's Tweet About 'Unprofessional Behavior'

by: Ben Pickman Sports Illustrated 22m

Matz, a former Mets pitcher, reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Sportsnaut
New York Mets owner rips Steven Matz’s agent for ‘unprofessional behavior’

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 26m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to express his displeasure with the agent for left-hander Steven Matz.

Metro News
Predicting where the top MLB free agents will play in 2022 - Metro Philadelphia

by: Joseph Pantorno Metro News 32m

The holiday season isn’t just for family and good tidings. In Major League Baseball, it’s hot-stove season as free agency ramps up and some of the top stars available on the market begin signing deals.  This year may provide a different feel; potentially one with some urgency as MLB’s expiring...

amNewYork
Mets' Steve Cohen 'not happy' with Steven Matz's agent after Cardinals deal | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 42m

The New York Mets lost out on the Steven Matz reunion — the veteran southpaw who spent six seasons in Queens opting to sign a four-year, $44 million deal with

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Khalil Lee

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 1h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…

