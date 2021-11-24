- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sometimes You Feel Like A Met, Sometimes You Don’t
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 3m
Shit happens.So apparently free agent Steven Matz was not that enamored with the idea of rejoining the New York Mets after all.After being ditched by right-hander Noah Syndergaard only day
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets owner Cohen criticizes Matz's agent for deal with Cards
by: AP — USA Today 4m
Mets owner Steve Cohen has criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals...
Agent for Pitcher Steven Matz Responds to Mets Owner Steve Cohen's Tweet About 'Unprofessional Behavior'
by: Ben Pickman — Sports Illustrated 21m
Matz, a former Mets pitcher, reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday.
New York Mets owner rips Steven Matz’s agent for ‘unprofessional behavior’
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 25m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to express his displeasure with the agent for left-hander Steven Matz.
Predicting where the top MLB free agents will play in 2022 - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 31m
The holiday season isn’t just for family and good tidings. In Major League Baseball, it’s hot-stove season as free agency ramps up and some of the top stars available on the market begin signing deals. This year may provide a different feel; potentially one with some urgency as MLB’s expiring...
Mets' Steve Cohen 'not happy' with Steven Matz's agent after Cardinals deal | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 41m
The New York Mets lost out on the Steven Matz reunion — the veteran southpaw who spent six seasons in Queens opting to sign a four-year, $44 million deal with
Steven Matz signs with St. Louis Cardinals and Mets owner Steve Cohen doesn't appear happy about it | Newsday
by: Erik Boland — Newsday 44m
There will be no homecoming for Long Island’s Steven Matz. And Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't pleased about it. Matz, a former star at Ward Melville High School who most recently pitched for the Blue Ja
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Khalil Lee
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets reportedly avoiding free agents with qualifying offers attached to them https://t.co/QOBBk0Z3PSBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is not a shot at Steven Matz or the Mets, but perhaps it's better for both that they did not reunite.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I think today shed some light on why no one wanted to be the GM of the MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sal_licata: New York teams being used to jack up prices is nothing new. Cohen will learn. Eppler should know better from his time w Yanks. All this fuss over Steven Matz! LoL. Matz & the Mets are better off with him in St. Louis.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Lots of shade thrown in this statement for someone who claims he’s taking the high road https://t.co/RAkoVYgSfGSuper Fan
-
RT @HowieRose: Recently, Jay Horwitz, Shannon Dalton Forde, Mookie Wilson and Cleon Jones were inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. Although I couldn’t be there, they were nice enough to post my tribute. I hope you enjoy. https://t.co/hiAxDtWHjl via @YouTubeSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets