Mets sign outfield prospect Nick Plummer

by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies

The Mets are making some depth moves today. After signing Nick Plummer, the Mets followed it up with claiming Antonio Santos. The 40 man roster is now up to 39. Antonio Santos pitched in 7 games with the Rockies in 2021, allowing 6 earned over 11.1 innings of work. Over that span Santos struck out […