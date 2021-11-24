New York Mets

New York Mets need to change perception around Major League Baseball

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 28m

The New York Mets would appear to be a destination franchise in free agency. They have an owner who is not only looking to win a championship but is willin...

Mets sign Nick Plummer, claim Antonio Santos off waivers

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

The Mets made a couple of roster moves to improve their depth.

Pitcher Antonio Santos Claimed by Mets

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 6m

The Mets announced that they have claimed right-handed pitcher Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.A 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic, Santos appeared in seven games wi

Mets' Robinson Cano week-to-week after suffering lower back discomfort in winter ball

by: @snytv SNY.tv 13m

Mets infielder Robinson Cano, who had been playing with the Estrellas Orientales, was removed from their team’s roster with lower back discomfort and is considered week-to-week.

Mets Claim Antonio Santos

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 18m

The Mets are making some depth moves today. After signing Nick Plummer, the Mets followed it up with claiming Antonio Santos. The 40 man roster is now up to 39. Antonio Santos pitched in 7 games with the Rockies in 2021, allowing 6 earned over 11.1 innings of work. Over that span Santos struck out […

Steve Cohen tweets he is not happy over agent’s unprofessional behavior

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19m

So this is interesting as agents tend to represent more than one player.  Could this have lingering effects? On the other hand a good agent will leave his or her emotions home and just get the best…

Mets owner Cohen criticizes Matz’s agent for deal with Cards

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 39m

Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the Cardinals rather than New York.

Mets Claim Antonio Santos

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 39m

The Mets have claimed right-handed reliever Antonio Santos off waivers from the Rockies. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

