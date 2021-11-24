New York Mets

The Mets Police
69060838_thumbnail

Steve Cohen tweets he is not happy over agent’s unprofessional behavior

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

So this is interesting as agents tend to represent more than one player.  Could this have lingering effects? On the other hand a good agent will leave his or her emotions home and just get the best…

More Recent New York Mets Articles

SNY.tv
69061002_thumbnail

Mets' Robinson Cano week-to-week after suffering lower back discomfort in winter ball

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5m

Mets infielder Robinson Cano, who had been playing with the Estrellas Orientales, was removed from their team’s roster with lower back discomfort and is considered week-to-week.

Mets Junkies

Mets Claim Antonio Santos

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 10m

The Mets are making some depth moves today. After signing Nick Plummer, the Mets followed it up with claiming Antonio Santos. The 40 man roster is now up to 39. Antonio Santos pitched in 7 games with the Rockies in 2021, allowing 6 earned over 11.1 innings of work. Over that span Santos struck out […

Mets Merized
69060574_thumbnail

How the Mets Can Deepen Their Farm System Without Rebuilding

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 18m

The Mets have a serious problem. They are finding themselves between a rock and a hard place, as their farm system has gotten very thin over the last few seasons.In 2020 after the Padres acqui

Call To The Pen

New York Mets need to change perception around Major League Baseball

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 20m

The New York Mets would appear to be a destination franchise in free agency. They have an owner who is not only looking to win a championship but is willin...

NBC Sports
69060160_thumbnail

Mets owner Cohen criticizes Matz’s agent for deal with Cards

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 31m

Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the Cardinals rather than New York.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB Trade Rumors
69060159_thumbnail

Mets Claim Antonio Santos

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 31m

The Mets have claimed right-handed reliever Antonio Santos off waivers from the Rockies. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

MLB: Mets.com
Mlb_fallback_2

Press release: Mets claim RHP Antonio Santos

by: N/A MLB: Mets 35m

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 24, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has claimed right-handed pitcher Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies. Santos, 25, appeared in seven games with the Rockies in 2021, going 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA (six earned runs/11.1 innings) with five

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets