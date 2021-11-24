New York Mets

SNY.tv
69065841_thumbnail

Here's how Mets GM Billy Eppler will collaborate with the rest of the front office | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 28m

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reveals how new Mets GM Billy Eppler will collaborate with the members of the team’s front office who are already in place, as the Mets evaluate candidates for manager and potential player acquisitions. About Shea...

Subway To Shea
10276239-1612840009754-a70f091ef73ed

STS Ep. 44: Wild Week In Queens

by: Anthony Rivera Subway To Shea 10m

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I discuss: - Steve Cohen tweets over Steven Matz signing with the Cardinals over Mets. - Noah Syndergaard bolts to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. - Mets drop the ball on Aaron Loup; signs with LAA too. - Bill Eppler named Mets GM. Plus, Seiya Suzuki...

MLB Trade Rumors
68993623_thumbnail

Steve Cohen Frustrated By Steven Matz Negotiations

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 16m

Lefty Steven Matz is headed to the Cardinals on a four-year deal, pending a physical -- the culmination of what …

Mets Merized
69064857_thumbnail

Robinson Cano Departs LIDOM With Back Injury

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano departed the Estrellas Orientales roster with lower back discomfort, the Mets announced on Wednesday.Cano will now go through physical therapy and is

Film Room
69063089_thumbnail

Eppler on taking on a new team | 11/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Mets general manager Billy Eppler discusses how he has been adjusting to his new team and trying to get things done during the offseason

New York Post
69062492_thumbnail

Robinson Cano’s PED comeback hits injury setback

by: Dan Martin New York Post 2h

Robinson Cano, playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic after being suspended for the 2021 season, was removed from the roster of Estrellas Orientales.

CBS Sports
69062238_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Dodgers focused on re-signing Corey Seager; Mets make minor moves, eye rotation help - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 2h

Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Thanksgiving Eve

Mack's Mets
69061418_thumbnail

PRESS RELEASE: METS CLAIM RHP ANTONIO SANTOS

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

  FLUSHING, N.Y., November 24, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has claimed right-handed pitcher Antonio Santos off ...

