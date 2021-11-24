- IN
STS Ep. 44: Wild Week In Queens
by: Anthony Rivera — Subway To Shea 9m
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I discuss: - Steve Cohen tweets over Steven Matz signing with the Cardinals over Mets. - Noah Syndergaard bolts to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. - Mets drop the ball on Aaron Loup; signs with LAA too. - Bill Eppler named Mets GM. Plus, Seiya Suzuki...
Steve Cohen Frustrated By Steven Matz Negotiations
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 16m
Lefty Steven Matz is headed to the Cardinals on a four-year deal, pending a physical -- the culmination of what …
Here's how Mets GM Billy Eppler will collaborate with the rest of the front office | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 28m
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reveals how new Mets GM Billy Eppler will collaborate with the members of the team’s front office who are already in place, as the Mets evaluate candidates for manager and potential player acquisitions. About Shea...
Robinson Cano Departs LIDOM With Back Injury
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano departed the Estrellas Orientales roster with lower back discomfort, the Mets announced on Wednesday.Cano will now go through physical therapy and is
Eppler on taking on a new team | 11/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Mets general manager Billy Eppler discusses how he has been adjusting to his new team and trying to get things done during the offseason
Robinson Cano’s PED comeback hits injury setback
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2h
Robinson Cano, playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic after being suspended for the 2021 season, was removed from the roster of Estrellas Orientales.
MLB rumors: Dodgers focused on re-signing Corey Seager; Mets make minor moves, eye rotation help - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 2h
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Thanksgiving Eve
PRESS RELEASE: METS CLAIM RHP ANTONIO SANTOS
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
FLUSHING, N.Y., November 24, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has claimed right-handed pitcher Antonio Santos off ...
Tweets
🚨NEW EPISODE🚨 Subway To Shea Ep. 44: Wild Week In Queens On this weeks episode: Eppler named GM, Syndergaard & Loup to LAA, Cohen upset about being used by Matz agent… did I miss anything?!😂Give it a listen!😎 #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter 📻🎙 https://t.co/FuKJNF2hWWBlogger / Podcaster
Free Agent
'Just asking for trouble': Will Steve Cohen's tweets doom the Mets? https://t.co/WtcCLFJJ7N #MetsTV / Radio Network
My old buddy David Conde, formerly MMO Editor and MMN Executive Editor... Legends on Deck Podcast, Episode 1: Grassroots Baseball - Legends On Deck https://t.co/ZRjkIJWjHQBlogger / Podcaster
-
giving thanks to you all this year. truly appreciate everything. the good, the bad, all of it. let’s keep it moving #HappyThanksgiving 🧡💙Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Plenty of @Smatz88 discussion on @Mets Hot Stove at 6.30 on @SNYtv @Todd_Zeile @AnthonyDiComo @SlangsOnSports joinTV / Radio Personality
