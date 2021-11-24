- IN
Why Max Scherzer to the Mets needs to happen | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 52m
On Baseball Night in New York, John Harper, Sal Licata and Anthony Recker discuss why the Mets need to go all in for pitcher Max Scherzer.
Marcus Stroman Rumors: Red Sox, Cubs, Giants, Mariners, Mets, Angels in on SP
by: Doric Sam — Bleacher Report 2m
Free-agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reportedly has a long list of suitors this offseason. MLB Network's
Mets owner Steve Cohen rips Steven Matz’s agent
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 17m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen sparked another controversy via his social media activity when he complained about Steven Matz's agent.
Marcus Stroman Drawing Widespread Interest
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 20m
7:45 pm: Jon Morosi of MLB.com adds the Mariners as an additional potential suitor for Stroman. 7:30 pm: The free agent starting …
Reacting to Steve Cohen's Steven Matz tweets, how it may impact Mets' free agency | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 32m
On Mets Hot Stove, Anthony DiComo and Todd Zeile give their reactions on Steve Cohen's tweets regarding negotiations with free agent pitcher Steven Matz. The guys also discuss if they believe it will negatively impact the pursuit of other free agents.
Report: Red Sox, Giants among 5 teams pursuing Stroman
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 41m
It looks like Marcus Stroman is a popular free-agent target this winter.Five teams - the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants - are interested in the 30-year-old right-hander, sources told Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors.The addition of Stroman...
Latest rejection should be more fuel to fix Mets once and for all: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
Right now, the Mets lead the league in only one category — being told no.
STS Ep. 44: Wild Week In Queens
by: Anthony Rivera — Subway To Shea 3h
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I discuss: - Steve Cohen tweets over Steven Matz signing with the Cardinals over Mets. - Noah Syndergaard bolts to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. - Mets drop the ball on Aaron Loup; signs with LAA too. - Bill Eppler named Mets GM. Plus, Seiya Suzuki...
Robinson Cano Departs LIDOM With Back Injury
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 4h
New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano departed the Estrellas Orientales roster with lower back discomfort, the Mets announced on Wednesday.Cano will now go through physical therapy and is
