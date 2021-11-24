New York Mets

Marcus Stroman Rumors: Red Sox, Cubs, Giants, Mariners, Mets, Angels in on SP

by: Doric Sam Bleacher Report 2h

Free-agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reportedly has a long list of suitors this offseason. MLB Network's

Blogging Mets

Analyzing 2022 Hall of Fame Ballot

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 46m

Its time once again to analyze the latest Hall of Fame ballot, and the 2022 voting will be intriguing, to say the least. Ortizs case is less cut and dry. Some pretty huge players.

Larry Brown Sports
Mets owner Steve Cohen rips Steven Matz’s agent

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 3h

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen sparked another controversy via his social media activity when he complained about Steven Matz's agent.

MLB Trade Rumors
Marcus Stroman Drawing Widespread Interest

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 3h

7:45 pm: Jon Morosi of MLB.com adds the Mariners as an additional potential suitor for Stroman. 7:30 pm: The free agent starting …

SNY.tv

Reacting to Steve Cohen's Steven Matz tweets, how it may impact Mets' free agency | Mets Hot Stove

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

On Mets Hot Stove, Anthony DiComo and Todd Zeile give their reactions on Steve Cohen's tweets regarding negotiations with free agent pitcher Steven Matz. The guys also discuss if they believe it will negatively impact the pursuit of other free agents.

The Score
Report: Red Sox, Giants among 5 teams pursuing Stroman

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 3h

It looks like Marcus Stroman is a popular free-agent target this winter.Five teams - the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants - are interested in the 30-year-old right-hander, sources told Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors.The addition of Stroman...

New York Post
Latest rejection should be more fuel to fix Mets once and for all: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 5h

Right now, the Mets lead the league in only one category — being told no.

Subway To Shea
STS Ep. 44: Wild Week In Queens

by: Anthony Rivera Subway To Shea 5h

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I discuss: - Steve Cohen tweets over Steven Matz signing with the Cardinals over Mets. - Noah Syndergaard bolts to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. - Mets drop the ball on Aaron Loup; signs with LAA too. - Bill Eppler named Mets GM. Plus, Seiya Suzuki...

