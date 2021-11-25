- IN
Morning Briefing: Steve Cohen Takes Frustrations To Twitter
by: Ben Reimer — Mets Merized Online 13m
Happy Thanksgiving, Mets fans!After Steven Matz signed a four year, 44 million dollar contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, Steve Cohen expressed his disappointment and anger over Rob Martin,
3 things Mets fans can be thankful for this year
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 24m
3 things Mets fans can be thankful for this year first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Mets make minor additions to the roster, robust interest in Marcus Stroman, and Steve Cohen's airing of grievances
by: Michael Baron — Just Mets 28m
What’s Up with the Mets? 💭 Mets owner Steve Cohen took to Twitter to air his frustrations over the club’s negotiations with Steven Matz’s agent, Rob Martin. Cohen insists the club was led to believe they would be able to bring Matz back and were willing to at least match the four-year, $44 million...
Mets’ Robinson Cano’s comeback is derailed as ex-Yankees star looks to return from PED suspension - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended for the 2021 season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Yesterday (11/24/21) in Winter Ball: Mauricio 1 for 4
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Yesterday in the Dominican League: Tigres del Licey 4 Leones del Escogido 0 ( Box Score ) Ronny Mauricio , SS, 1 for 4, 1 K - now hit...
Free Agent Target: Jon Gray
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
The Mets lost out on Steven Matz, which had some bad blood between Steve Cohen and the Mets and Matz and his agent. In the end, it’s time to move on and the Mets need to act in the quick moving starting pitching market. Billy Eppler said on MLB Network that the Mets have discussions […]
Steven Cohen Led Mets Not Grasping Free Agency
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
There’s a gag on the show Archer wherein Archer is essentially asked what he can’t understand, and the answer is, “Core concept.” Right now, this applies to the New York Met…
Mets free agent pitching targets, how lockout could impact rest of offseason | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 7h
Michelle Margaux and Anthony McCarron discuss the Steven Matz fallout, where the Mets will be looking to add pitching, and how a possible lockout will impact the rest of this offseason.
