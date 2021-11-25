- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Stroman open to playing for Mariners after players pitch him on Twitter
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 1h
Members of the Mariners pitched free-agent right-hander Marcus Stroman the idea of signing with Seattle, and it looks like the 30-year-old is open to it.Mariners reliever Paul Sewald, who used to play with Stroman on the New York Mets before spending last season with Seattle, tweeted at his former...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Badly Need To Address Starting Pitching During Free Agency
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 50m
The Mets have a depleted rotation, and they need to take advantage of the free agent market to bring in multiple star-caliber pitchers.
5 Best Possible Destinations for Seiya Suzuki
by: Dedrick Hendrix — Fansided: Call To The Pen 58m
As of Monday, Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been posted and made available to sign with Major League baseball teams. Seiya Suzuki, a 27-year old out...
Reacting to Steve Cohen's Steven Matz tweets, will it impact Mets free agency | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
On Mets Hot Stove, Anthony DiComo and Todd Zeile give their reactions from Steve Cohen's tweets regarding negotiations with free agent pitcher Steven Matz. T...
The trade dance Mets can use to solve two big problems: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 6h
The Mets need prospects to fill out their farm system, while adding talent to help compete now. Steve Cohen's money can help with both problems.
2021 Mets Report Card: Miguel Castro, RHP
by: Austin Simmons — Mets Merized Online 6h
Player Data: Age: 26 (12/24/1994), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 69 G, 70.1 IP, 3-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.294 WHIP, 77 K, 1.79 SO/BBAdvanced Stats: 0.6 bWAR, 0.1 fWAR, 116 ERA+, 4.21 xERA, 4.36 FIP, xFIP
Gary, Keith and Ron's funniest booth moments during 2021 Mets season
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6h
Relive the funniest moments from Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling's time in the booth during the Mets' 2021 season.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Francisco Lindor
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 7h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
One of the more intricate offenses you will see. I ran and executed this perfectly.Owner / Front Office
-
Note the “some exclusions apply” in tiny print in the ads trying to get you to go to the Mets store tomorrow.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @madteam3: @Metsmerized Witnessing 1986 game 7 and Johan’s no hitter in personBlog / Website
-
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! 🦃 🙏🏼Blogger / Podcaster
-
When they break out the desserts.Official Team Account
-
this“Planes, Trains & Automobiles,” hit theaters 34-years ago today. John Candy was the best. “I’m not changing. I like me.” -Del Griffith https://t.co/Vr6EhCJ4tXBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets