The Mets are facing a lot of competition for Marcus Stroman’s services
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 57m
The New York Mets badly need to add at least two or three top-tier pieces to their rotation during the offseason. Their overall depth has been severely hit by injuries and free agency: Noah Syndergaard unexpectedly signed with the Los Angeles Angels, Rich Hill and Marcus Stroman are free agents,...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Aaron Loup
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 55m
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…
MMO Free Agent Profile: Carlos Correa, SS
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
Carlos CorreaPosition: SSBats/Throws: R/RAge: 29 (11/15/1992)Traditional Stats: 148 games, .251/.329/.471, 34 2B, 26 HR, 92 RBIAdvanced Stats: 100 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR, .341 wOBADefensive Stat
