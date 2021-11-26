- IN
Eppler: Mets “Engaged In A Ton Of Starting Pitching” Talks
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Newly hired Mets general manager Billy Eppler says he's been very active in the market for starting pitching. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Report: Tigers Had Recent Talks With Javier Báez
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 10m
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Detroit Tigers have talked to free agent infielder Javier Báez in recent days.In 186 plate appearances with the Mets after he was acquired in advan
Why Max Scherzer to the Mets needs to happen | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
On Baseball Night in New York, John Harper, Sal Licata and Anthony Recker discuss why the Mets need to go all-in for pitcher Max Scherzer. They believe he ca...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Aaron Loup
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 4h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…
The Mets are facing a lot of competition for Marcus Stroman’s services
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 4h
The New York Mets badly need to add at least two or three top-tier pieces to their rotation during the offseason. Their overall depth has been severely hit by injuries and free agency: Noah Syndergaard unexpectedly signed with the Los Angeles Angels, Rich Hill and Marcus Stroman are free agents,...
Ray Savage - SAVAGE VIEWS – Build Back Better
by: RDS900 — Mack's Mets 4h
November 26, 2021 It’s time for the Mets to put on their big boy pants. Having an owner with unlimited funds and a desire to win now, ...
Let the Money Do the Talking
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 6h
Airing out dirty laundry is bad for business, among other things...
Mets could use a hard throwing lefty...From the bench, Artemiy Panarin throws his glove at Brad Marchand #NYR https://t.co/bQCkC7iI0FMinors
-
RT @BillyWagner4HOF: Pitchers in the Live Ball Era that have faced less than four batters per inning pitched in their career (min. 800 IP): Clayton Kershaw (3.938 BF/IP) Jacob deGrom (3.946) Mariano Rivera (3.975) Billy Wagner (3.987)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Panarin is the best.Artemi Panarin is not a Brad Marchand fan. https://t.co/apZwFhj0jQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NjTank99: Christmas Shopping can be hard, but Hot Dogs always bring smiles Feltman's Black Friday Sale is on Feltman's is all-natural, veteran-owned, and the original hot dog. Perfect for your family https://t.co/4TqNB1Svvb https://t.co/95s3oB04Pn Use Frank20 for a 20% Discount https://t.co/CeHIBGAJn1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If you could only pick one, who would you rather have the #Mets re-sign? #GENYPollsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Well, I’ve seen a lot of fun stuff, but Artemi Panerin throwing his glove at Brad Marchand in angwr — while both were on their own benches — was a new one.Beat Writer / Columnist
