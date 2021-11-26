- IN
Mets sign Eduardo Escobar
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies
The New York Mets and Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a two year deal worth $20M. The news comes from Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Escobar spent 2021 with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers as he slugged 28 homers with 90 RBI’s. The infielder can play either third or short and has a […]
Source: Mets, Escobar agree on 2 years, $20M
Looks like Francisco Lindor is excited about the Mets signing Eduardo Escobar.
