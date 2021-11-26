Mets sign Eduardo Escobar

by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies

The New York Mets and Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a two year deal worth $20M. The news comes from Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Escobar spent 2021 with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers as he slugged 28 homers with 90 RBI’s. The infielder can play either third or short and has a […]