New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Img_2877

Mets sign Eduardo Escobar

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

The New York Mets and Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a two year deal worth $20M. The news comes from Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Escobar spent 2021 with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers as he slugged 28 homers with 90 RBI’s. The infielder can play either third or short and has a […]

More Recent New York Mets Articles

SNY.tv
112321-eduardo_escobar-treated_art

Andy Martino talks Mets agreement with Eduardo Escobar | MLB Insider

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports on the Mets proposed two-year deal with Eduardo Escobar.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2021%252f0729%252fr887301_1024x576_16%252d9

Source: Mets, Escobar agree on 2 years, $20M

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 6m

The Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $20 million deal with versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar, a source confirmed to ESPN.

CBS Sports
Eduardo-escobar

MLB free agency: Mets, Eduardo Escobar agree to terms on two-year, $20 million contract, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 20m

Escobar gives the Mets additional infield depth for 2022 and beyond

Elite Sports NY
Eduardo-escobar-scaled

Mets signing Eduardo Escobar (Report)

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 27m

Mets signing Eduardo Escobar (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Mack's Mets
Avvxseidi5bmfchhjrigy5i2x-por0jxuqd9dppdaeawb14hqscsxhyth4vkl7s7yrofq2yeunu3ehmrxatgzqkc0kgxxg9xn7xex9ldwcqyxrjov1ruodpqouj-ugvitpu-cnzihtufnk2jwpfnzjcwzurjcmrdrbb5edprxdvhre-wh5tc_d2odbdfczqk=w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu

Breaking News: Mets sign Eduardo Escobar

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 30m

  According to multiple reports, the Mets have signed 11 year MLB Veteran Eduardo Escobar .  The deal is appartently for 2 years/$20 million...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Just Mets

Report: INF Eduardo Escobar and the Mets agree to a two-year, $20 million contract

by: Michael Baron Just Mets 53m

Escobar's versatility and power should lengthen their lineup and offer switch-hitting depth for the roster

New York Post
1346053433

Mets sign versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar to $20 million deal

by: Mike Puma New York Post 53m

The Mets’ first notable addition of the offseason will bring a veteran infielder to Queens.

Daily News
5pqpx5y6vjf4fj7zrsyrhrqo5i

Free agent infielder Eduardo Escobar joining Mets: reports - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 55m

Escobar had 28 homers in an All-Star campaign in 2021.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets