Mets Rumors: All-Star IF Eduardo Escobar Agrees to 2-Year, $20 Million Contract

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 56m

The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar reportedly reached an agreement Friday on a two-year, $20 million contract.

SNY.tv
Andy Martino talks Mets agreement with Eduardo Escobar | MLB Insider

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports on the Mets proposed two-year deal with Eduardo Escobar.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Source: Mets, Escobar agree on 2 years, $20M

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 7m

The Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $20 million deal with versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar, a source confirmed to ESPN.

CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Mets, Eduardo Escobar agree to terms on two-year, $20 million contract, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 21m

Escobar gives the Mets additional infield depth for 2022 and beyond

Elite Sports NY
Mets signing Eduardo Escobar (Report)

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 28m

Mets signing Eduardo Escobar (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Mack's Mets
Breaking News: Mets sign Eduardo Escobar

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 30m

  According to multiple reports, the Mets have signed 11 year MLB Veteran Eduardo Escobar .  The deal is appartently for 2 years/$20 million...

Just Mets

Report: INF Eduardo Escobar and the Mets agree to a two-year, $20 million contract

by: Michael Baron Just Mets 53m

Escobar's versatility and power should lengthen their lineup and offer switch-hitting depth for the roster

New York Post
Mets sign versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar to $20 million deal

by: Mike Puma New York Post 53m

The Mets’ first notable addition of the offseason will bring a veteran infielder to Queens.

Daily News
Free agent infielder Eduardo Escobar joining Mets: reports - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 55m

Escobar had 28 homers in an All-Star campaign in 2021.

