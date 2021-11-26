- IN
Report: INF Eduardo Escobar and the Mets agree to a two-year, $20 million contract
by: Michael Baron — Just Mets 50m
Escobar's versatility and power should lengthen their lineup and offer switch-hitting depth for the roster
Source: Mets, Escobar agree on 2 years, $20M
by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m
The Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $20 million deal with versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar, a source confirmed to ESPN.
MLB free agency: Mets, Eduardo Escobar agree to terms on two-year, $20 million contract, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 17m
Escobar gives the Mets additional infield depth for 2022 and beyond
Mets signing Eduardo Escobar (Report)
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 24m
Mets signing Eduardo Escobar (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Breaking News: Mets sign Eduardo Escobar
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 26m
According to multiple reports, the Mets have signed 11 year MLB Veteran Eduardo Escobar . The deal is appartently for 2 years/$20 million...
Mets, Eduardo Escobar agree to two-year deal
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 39m
The Mets have agreed to sign infielder Eduardo Escobar to a two-year deal, pending a physical.
Mets sign versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar to $20 million deal
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 50m
The Mets’ first notable addition of the offseason will bring a veteran infielder to Queens.
Free agent infielder Eduardo Escobar joining Mets: reports - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 52m
Escobar had 28 homers in an All-Star campaign in 2021.
