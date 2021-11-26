- IN
Mets, Eduardo Escobar agree to terms on two-year deal | Newsday
by: Erik Boland — Newsday 2h
At last, someone said yes to the Mets. The Mets, after seeing three players they had an interest in sign elsewhere in the last two weeks, agreed to terms Friday with infielder Eduardo Escobar on a two
Mets agree to deal with All-Star 3B Eduardo Escobar
by: AP — USA Today 9m
The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person...
MLB free agency: Mets agree to terms with Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha on two-year contracts, per reports - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 10m
Consider the Mets' depth to be bolstered for 2022 and beyond
Breaking News: Mets agree to deal with Mark Canha
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 19m
According to reports, the Mets have agreed to a deal with OF/1B Mark Canha . The deal is for 2 years/$26.5 million. The Mets and Ma...
Mets, Mark Canha agree to two-year contract
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 25m
Canha has spent his major league career thus far with the A’s.
Reports: Mets Sign Mark Canha
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 27m
The Mets agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder Mark Canha, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday evening.The deal is for two years and $26.5M, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Pos
Mets sign Mark Canha
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 41m
Just a few hours after signing Eduardo Escobar, the Mets have also signed right-handed bat Mark Canha to a two year deal worth $26.5M, Jeff Passan and Joel Sherman report. Last season Canha hit .231/.358/.387/.746 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI’s for the Oakland Athletics. Neither of todays deals...
Mets Nearing Agreement With Mark Canha
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 42m
7:24 pm: Canha and the Mets are in agreement on a two-year guarantee worth $26.5MM, reports Joel Sherman of the …
Mets agree to deal with veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar
by: Dan Mennella — Radio.com: WFAN 42m
The 32-year-old veteran was a first-time All-Star in 2021, clubbing 28 home runs with a .786 OPS while splitting the season with the Diamondbacks and Brewers.
Why did the Mets sign Mark Canha, you ask? https://t.co/XBuDdpYZa2Beat Writer / Columnist
How we feeling about the signing of Escobar & Canha? #GENYPollsBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets waiting for shopping to begin today, apparentlyBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @SheaUpperDeck: Jed Lowrie and his left knee capsule sprain have forever ruined low-risk/high reward 2 for $20M contracts. 🤔But I feel good about Escobar's power. #Mets https://t.co/3VXNapUnj5Blogger / Podcaster
Report: Mets, Mark Canha agree to 2-year, $26.5M deal. 💰 https://t.co/fYH03hLeR8Newspaper / Magazine
-
AJ Pollock signed a 4yr, $55M deal to start all over LADs OF with Hernandez, Bellinger, Verdugo, and Pederson all on the roster Canha making $13M+ per leads me to believe NYM have similar ideas for him. move him around. get him reps. very much dig itBeat Writer / Columnist
