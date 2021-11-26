New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Mets add Escobar on 2-year deal (source)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 51m

NEW YORK -- As the offseason dawned, the infield ranked fourth or so on the Mets’ list of needs, behind starting pitching, outfield help and bullpen arms. But in agreeing to terms with Eduardo Escobar on a two-year, $20 million deal Friday, the club created enough versatility to help it

USA Today
Mets agree to deal with All-Star 3B Eduardo Escobar

by: AP USA Today 9m

The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person...

CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Mets agree to terms with Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha on two-year contracts, per reports - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 10m

Consider the Mets' depth to be bolstered for 2022 and beyond

Mack's Mets
Breaking News: Mets agree to deal with Mark Canha

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 19m

  According to reports, the Mets have agreed to a deal with OF/1B Mark Canha .  The deal is for 2 years/$26.5 million. The Mets and Ma...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets, Mark Canha agree to two-year contract

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m

Canha has spent his major league career thus far with the A’s.

Mets Merized
Reports: Mets Sign Mark Canha

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 28m

The Mets agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder Mark Canha, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday evening.The deal is for two years and $26.5M, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Pos

Mets Junkies
Mets sign Mark Canha

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 41m

Just a few hours after signing Eduardo Escobar, the Mets have also signed right-handed bat Mark Canha to a two year deal worth $26.5M, Jeff Passan and Joel Sherman report. Last season Canha hit .231/.358/.387/.746 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI’s for the Oakland Athletics. Neither of todays deals...

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Nearing Agreement With Mark Canha

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 42m

7:24 pm: Canha and the Mets are in agreement on a two-year guarantee worth $26.5MM, reports Joel Sherman of the …

WFAN
Mets agree to deal with veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar

by: Dan Mennella Radio.com: WFAN 42m

The 32-year-old veteran was a first-time All-Star in 2021, clubbing 28 home runs with a .786 OPS while splitting the season with the Diamondbacks and Brewers.

