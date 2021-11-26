New York Mets

Report: Mets Remain Interested in Starling Marte

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 20m

Newly hired General Manager Billy Eppler made his first two splashes with the New York Mets on Friday night adding some solid versatility to a group that could definitely use it.In what appears to

Bleacher Report
Fpvibd6sjoke6yty1gx6

Marcus Stroman: Mets Prefer to Sign Other Pitchers to Free-Agent Contracts over Me

by: Erin Walsh Bleacher Report 17m

It appears Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets will be going their separate ways this winter.  The veteran free agent tweeted Friday that the Mets' front...

NBC Sports
Usatsi_16870121-e1637985840550

Mets agree to deal with All-Star 3B Eduardo Escobar

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 15m

Eduardo Escobar was a first-time All-Star in 2021.

centerfieldmaz
Mets%252bwin

Remembering Mets History (2015): National League Champion Mets Celebrate

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 15m

Sports Media 101

Why Do People Hate Mark Canha?

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 1h

I guess Billy Eppler’s Thanksgiving turkey had crack in it, because he’s been signing people like a college kid cramming for an exam. Outfielder Mark Canha and the New York Mets are nearing a deal, league sources tell ESPN. Canha, 32, is a versatile, high-on-base guy who can play all three outfield...

Just Mets

Report: Mets ink Mark Canha to two-year, $26.5 million contract

by: Michael Baron Just Mets 2h

The Mets have an option for 2024 on the former A's outfielder

New York Post
1235527318

Mets add outfield depth, sign Mark Canha to two-year deal

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

The Mets’ Black Friday haul includes a right-handed bat to help fill an outfield need. 

Elite Sports NY
Mark-canha-scaled

Mets signing Mark Canha (Report)

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 2h

Mets signing Mark Canha (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

    Mets Metrics @MetsMetrics 4m
    Feel like the #Mets gave pretty fair contracts especially if Canha and Escobar were their targets the whole time. Their contract value was right in-line with the Fangraphs and MLB Trade Rumors estimates made in early November #LGM
    #Mets Just overpaid both Canha & Escobar by 20%. Maybe more. A great message to the Union. Notice, the mid tier guys flying off the board. High profile stars remain unsigned. It’s all part of the plan. Break the Stars from the Rank & File. Always Works.
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    In a tweet, Marcus Stroman says he would "love" to come back to the Mets but believes the front office wants other pitchers on the market https://t.co/DotUHrrA5B
    Alyssa Rose @AlyssaRose 9m
    We need to make it illegal for MLB owners, GMs, coaching staff, and players to tweet. Innocent people (me) are going to suffer anxiety, depression, heart attacks, and potentially instant death as a result. Lives are at stake, @mlb @usgovernment
    John Harper @NYNJHarper 24m
    Really need to see what else the Mets do this off-season before judging the signings of Canha and Escobar. Both solid additions...but how much does Eppler spend on pitching? Does he sign Baez and/or Marte? Obviously these can't be his biggest moves.
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 24m
    RT @Mets_Mafia: @STR0 we speak for Mets fans globally when we say @martinonyc is clown. We take everything he says with a grain of salt. FO would be foolish not to want you back. https://t.co/gnR9YCk0w4
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 30m
    RT @giblin_jake: I’m disappointed I won’t be able to use “Loup there it is” anymore but I’m very excited for “Canha Corn”
