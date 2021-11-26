- IN
Marcus Stroman: Mets Prefer to Sign Other Pitchers to Free-Agent Contracts over Me
by: Erin Walsh — Bleacher Report 14m
It appears Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets will be going their separate ways this winter. The veteran free agent tweeted Friday that the Mets' front...
Mets agree to deal with All-Star 3B Eduardo Escobar
Eduardo Escobar was a first-time All-Star in 2021.
Remembering Mets History (2015): National League Champion Mets Celebrate
Report: Mets Remain Interested in Starling Marte
Newly hired General Manager Billy Eppler made his first two splashes with the New York Mets on Friday night adding some solid versatility to a group that could definitely use it.In what appears to
Why Do People Hate Mark Canha?
I guess Billy Eppler’s Thanksgiving turkey had crack in it, because he’s been signing people like a college kid cramming for an exam. Outfielder Mark Canha and the New York Mets are nearing a deal, league sources tell ESPN. Canha, 32, is a versatile, high-on-base guy who can play all three outfield...
Report: Mets ink Mark Canha to two-year, $26.5 million contract
The Mets have an option for 2024 on the former A's outfielder
Mets add outfield depth, sign Mark Canha to two-year deal
The Mets’ Black Friday haul includes a right-handed bat to help fill an outfield need.
Mets signing Mark Canha (Report)
Mets signing Mark Canha (Report)
