Mets make outfield splash, ink Starling Marte to $78 million deal
by: Jared Schwartz — New York Post 50m
Billy Eppler saved his biggest Black Friday deal for last.
Report: Mets Agree to Four Year, $78 Million Deal With Starling Marte
by: Wilton Jackson — Sports Illustrated 16m
Starling Marte's new deal with New York is reportedly worth $78 million.
Steve Gelbs reacts to Mets reaching deal with OF Starling Marte
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 19m
SNY Mets reporter Steve Gelbs reacts to the Mets agreeing to a four-year, $78 million dollar deal with Starling Marte, considered the best center fielder on the free agent market.
Mets beef up offense with free agents Starling Marte, Mark Canha
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 24m
The Mets loaded up with several free agent signings like center fielder Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar.
SNY Mets reporter reacts to Mets reaching tentative deal with OF Starling Marte | Breaking News
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 30m
SNY Mets reporter Steve Gelbs reacts to the Mets agreeing to a 4-yr, $78 million dollar deal with OF Starling Marte, considered the best centerfielder on the...
Mets, Starling Marte agree to four-year, $78 million deal
by: John Connolly — USA Today 56m
New York landed speedy outfielder Starling Marte, the leader in stolen bases, on a four-year, $78 million deal, according to a report.
MLB free agency: Mets agree to terms with outfielder Starling Marte on four-year, $78 million deal, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 57m
Marte becomes the biggest free agent to sign thus far this offseason
Mets Sign Regressing Mark Canha
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
Sometimes, when a player comes to mind, we tend to think of the one breakout year and not the collective body of work. Mark Canha is one of those players. In 2019, Canha was terrific. He hit .273/.…
