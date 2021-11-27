New York Mets

Sports Media 101

So We’re Not Even Waiting For Cyber Monday, Huh …

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 2h

Breaking: Starling Marte to Mets is done pending physical — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 27, 2021 526 plate appearances in 2021: .310 AVG, .383 OBP, .458 SLG, 47 stolen bases. The Mets have a center fielder and a leadoff hitter for the low low price of $78 million over four years of service....

Mets 360

The consistency of Pete Alonso

by: Rob Rogan Mets 360 19m

The Athletic
Ap_21269747870891-e1637998885572-1024x682

Rosenthal: Mets aim to attract pitchers by bolstering defense with Starling Marte, Mark Canha signings – The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal The Athletic 51m

The three signings Friday — the Mets also added infielder Eduardo Escobar — are worth a combined $124.5 million, with much left to do.

New York Post
Marcus-stroman-1

Marcus Stroman: Mets aren’t going to re-sign me

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 54m

The Mets’ new front office doesn’t appear eager to bring back the team’s most consistent and healthiest pitcher from a season ago. Marcus Stroman, who is a free agent after starting 33 games...

Sports Illustrated
Starling-marte

Report: Mets Agree to Four Year, $78 Million Deal With Starling Marte

by: Wilton Jackson Sports Illustrated 2h

Starling Marte's new deal with New York is reportedly worth $78 million.

SNY.tv
Thibodeau-magic

Steve Gelbs reacts to Mets reaching deal with OF Starling Marte

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

SNY Mets reporter Steve Gelbs reacts to the Mets agreeing to a four-year, $78 million dollar deal with Starling Marte, considered the best center fielder on the free agent market.

Larry Brown Sports
Starling-marte

Mets beef up offense with free agents Starling Marte, Mark Canha

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 2h

The Mets loaded up with several free agent signings like center fielder Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar.

