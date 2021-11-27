New York Mets

MLB rumors: Mets’ Billy Eppler’s spending spree nets 3 free agents, including former All-Star on Yankees’ radar - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 36m

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler had a day to remember Friday, signing three free agents, including a pair former All-Stars.

The consistency of Pete Alonso

by: Rob Rogan Mets 360 2h

Rosenthal: Mets aim to attract pitchers by bolstering defense with Starling Marte, Mark Canha signings – The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal The Athletic 3h

The three signings Friday — the Mets also added infielder Eduardo Escobar — are worth a combined $124.5 million, with much left to do.

Marcus Stroman: Mets aren’t going to re-sign me

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 3h

The Mets’ new front office doesn’t appear eager to bring back the team’s most consistent and healthiest pitcher from a season ago. Marcus Stroman, who is a free agent after starting 33 games...

So We're Not Even Waiting For Cyber Monday, Huh ...

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h

526 plate appearances in 2021: .310 AVG, .383 OBP, .458 SLG, 47 stolen bases. The Mets have a center fielder and a leadoff hitter for the low low price of $78 million over four years of service. Mo…

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 4h

Report: Mets Agree to Four Year, $78 Million Deal With Starling Marte

by: Wilton Jackson Sports Illustrated 4h

Starling Marte's new deal with New York is reportedly worth $78 million.

Steve Gelbs reacts to Mets reaching deal with OF Starling Marte

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

SNY Mets reporter Steve Gelbs reacts to the Mets agreeing to a four-year, $78 million dollar deal with Starling Marte, considered the best center fielder on the free agent market.

