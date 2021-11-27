New York Mets

nj.com
MLB rumors: Yankees linked to All-Star outfielder suddenly on trade market - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 54m

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is looking to upgrade his outfield for 2022, and he's not alone.

Mets Merized
68640145_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Mets Add Three Bats On Black Friday

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 16m

Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets had themselves a productive Black Friday, as they signed three impactful players.They began the day by signing Eduardo Escobar to a two-year, $20 million c

Mack's Mets
68935821_thumbnail

Yesterday (11/25/21) in Winter Ball: Mauricio 0 for 5, 2 Ks, 2 errors

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 46m

Yesterday in the Dominican League: Toros del Este 5 Tigres del Licey 1 ( Box Score ) Ronny Mauricio , SS, 0 for 5, 2 Ks - now hitti...

nj.com
Bkxvcqfn3fgu3oear3svil6neu

MLB rumors: Mets’ Billy Eppler’s spending spree nets 3 free agents, including former All-Star on Yankees’ radar - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler had a day to remember Friday, signing three free agents, including a pair former All-Stars.

Mets 360

The consistency of Pete Alonso

by: Rob Rogan Mets 360 4h

The Athletic
Ap_21269747870891-e1637998885572-1024x682

Rosenthal: Mets aim to attract pitchers by bolstering defense with Starling Marte, Mark Canha signings – The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal The Athletic 5h

The three signings Friday — the Mets also added infielder Eduardo Escobar — are worth a combined $124.5 million, with much left to do.

New York Post
Marcus-stroman-1

Marcus Stroman: Mets aren’t going to re-sign me

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 5h

The Mets’ new front office doesn’t appear eager to bring back the team’s most consistent and healthiest pitcher from a season ago. Marcus Stroman, who is a free agent after starting 33 games...

Metstradamus
Usatsi_13143065

So We're Not Even Waiting For Cyber Monday, Huh ...

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5h

526 plate appearances in 2021: .310 AVG, .383 OBP, .458 SLG, 47 stolen bases. The Mets have a center fielder and a leadoff hitter for the low low price of $78 million over four years of service. Mo…

